Woman found dead on side of road after deadly hit-and-run in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating after a woman was found dead laying on the side of the road on Friday night.
Police were called to the 900 block of Winfield Road around 10:19 p.m. for a person down.
Evidence from the scene indicates the woman was struck by a vehicle which was not at the scene.
Officers are looking for a black or dark colored four-door sedan with front and passenger side damage.
The victim’s name is being withheld until family has been notified.
Anyone with information can call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
