RACC takes in 10 beagles after 28 were turned over in Dinwiddie

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control took in 10 beagles after 28 were turned over to Dinwiddie Animal Control on Friday.
Dinwiddie wasn’t able to house all of the animals, which were turned over voluntarily by their owner, so it asked RACC to help with handling their care.
The shelter helped the animals get fresh and clean in preparation for being made available for adoption. The beagles were treated for ticks and fleas, de-wormed, bathed and named after country music singers.
"Everybody gets vaccinated. They get de-wormed. Everybody gets a bath, heartworm test, microchipped,” Christie Chipps-Peters said.
The reason why the dogs were surrendered isn’t known. Richmond authorities didn’t need one in order take the animals.
"Some people get in over their head. They can't properly afford to provide for them so it isn't unheard of,” Chipps-Peters said. "They called and said ‘can you help us?’ and we said ‘absolutely.’”
In all, the owner surrendered 28 beagles.
Two of the dogs are week-old puppies with their mother.
"One is like super sassy, comes and greets you at the door. Others are a little more shy,” Chipps-Peters said.
The dogs in mostly in good health. Some have some untreated injuries and masses that need to be removed, but RACC will take care of the animals’ needs until they are ready for adoption.
“We’re grateful that we had the space and were able to help,” Chipps-Peters said. “We really do love being able to save animals.”
Johnny Cash, Hank Williams and Willie Nelson – for his long hair – are now at RACC waiting for their shot at either the Grand Ole Opry or adoption.
The adoption fee is $100 and includes spay/neuter, vaccines, a microchip and a bag of food.
The animals can be viewed Sunday, but they will undergo spay and neuter procedures Monday and Tuesday before being ready for adoption Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.