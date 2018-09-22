Pennsylvania woman charged with DUI in Stafford had 2 children in vehicle

One child was 4 years old, and the other was 14

A Pennsylvania woman charged with DUI had a 4-year-old and a 14-year-old in the vehicle with her.
By Brian Tynes | September 21, 2018 at 7:26 PM EST - Updated September 21 at 7:28 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Pennsylvania woman was arrested at a Stafford County Chick-fil-A after allegedly driving impaired with children in the vehicle.

Deputies were called when the woman was observed hunched over the steering wheel of a silver minivan just before 8 a.m. Thursday. When a deputy approached the vehicle, the woman was jittery and described as having bloodshot eyes.

A 4-year-old and a 14-year-old were removed from the vehicle and turned over to Child Protective Services until being picked up by a family member.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the woman told deputies she took several pills that morning. A search of the vehicle uncovered drug paraphernalia and more than 150 prescription pills.

Sara Elizabeth Collins, 35, of Chambersburg, PA, was charged with DUI, felony child neglect and possession of a controlled substance. She told deputies she was driving to her home in Pennsylvania from North Carolina.

She was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

