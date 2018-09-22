Man dies after being ejected from vehicle in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One man is dead after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Chesterfield.
Police said the crash happened in the 8600 block of River Road around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.
William Cody Johnson, 25, ran off the road, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said their early investigation indicates speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Johnson was also not wearing a seat belt.
The crash is still under investigation.
