Hundreds come out to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and Saturday morning people pledged to never stop fighting or supporting St. Jude Hospital.
It was a day of hope, fellowship and fun, but also a day with a mission.
“I just hope they leave with a great experience today of just giving from the heart,” event organizer Tamara Gilliam said.
The St. Jude Walk or Run to End Childhood Cancer brought hundreds of people out to raise money for the organization.
“A family never receives a bill from us for treatment, travel, housing or food. It’s because of events like this that raises the money,” said Kaitlin Burket, St. Jude regional development director.
“On behalf of the families of St. Jude, on behalf of the children that’s at the research hospital or currently going through cancer treatment, today was for them,” said Gilliam.
Tamara Gilliam has been working over the last year to prepare for the three-mile run.
From photo booths to a kid zone, there was something for everyone, but there was one particular booth aimed at giving back.
“The thriving tent was where they were putting care packages for children getting blood transfusions. Children will get snack bags that are put together, these bags will be sent back to Memphis at the hospital," she said.
“It really truly embraces the whole mission of St. Jude and the community. Getting everyone involved,” Burket said.
As organizers get ready to grow and better the event for next year, the mission of the hospital remains the same.
“You never know when your child might need those kinds of services and St. Jude is right there to treat that,” Burket said.
Organizers say they are still raising funds until November 1st.
