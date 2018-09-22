High school football highlights from Sept. 21

By NBC12 Newsroom | September 21, 2018 at 10:14 PM EST - Updated September 21 at 10:47 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Here are the scores from Sept. 21:

  • Highland Springs 71, Lee-Davis 8
  • Glen Allen 28, Hermitage 7
  • Hopewell 35, Petersburg 14
  • L.C. Bird 7, Huguenot 6
  • Manchester 47, Midlothian 3
  • Clover Hill 31,James River 21
  • Varina 49, Hanover 7
  • Atlee 28, Armstrong 18
  • Thomas Dale 28, Matoaca 21
  • Colonial Heights 28, Meadowbrook 20
  • Douglas Freeman 17, John Marshall 6
  • Cosby 42, George Wythe 6
  • Deep Run 35, J.R. Tucker 21
  • Henrico 44, Patrick Henry 6
  • Dinwiddie 69, Prince George 26
