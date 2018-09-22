High school football highlights from Sept. 21

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Here are the scores from Sept. 21:
- Highland Springs 71, Lee-Davis 8
- Glen Allen 28, Hermitage 7
- Hopewell 35, Petersburg 14
- L.C. Bird 7, Huguenot 6
- Manchester 47, Midlothian 3
- Clover Hill 31,James River 21
- Varina 49, Hanover 7
- Atlee 28, Armstrong 18
- Thomas Dale 28, Matoaca 21
- Colonial Heights 28, Meadowbrook 20
- Douglas Freeman 17, John Marshall 6
- Cosby 42, George Wythe 6
- Deep Run 35, J.R. Tucker 21
- Henrico 44, Patrick Henry 6
- Dinwiddie 69, Prince George 26
