Dog rescued from Henrico fire that left 3 people displaced

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Two adults and a teenager are now displaced after an early morning fire in Henrico.
Firefighters were called to Henrico’s east end around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a fire in the living room of a townhouse.
Smoke was pouring out of an end unit townhouse in the 400 block of Adamson Street when crews arrived.
The residents told firefighters one of their dogs was still inside.
They began fighting the fire while looking for the dog, which was located and taken out of the home unharmed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
