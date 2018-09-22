Bell wins GoBowling 250; Sadler finishes 6th

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Christopher Bell took the GoBowling 250 on Friday night at Richmond Raceway.
Following a restart with 14 laps to go, Bell eclipsed Matt Tifft and earned a spot in the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs.
Tifft fell all the way to fifth behind Ross Chastain, Daniel Hemric and Dale Earnhardt Jr, who led the most laps with 96.
Emporia native Elliott Sadler finished sixth in his final appearance at his home track.
Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Reddick, Brandon Jones, Shane Lee and Ryan Reed.
Hemric won the first stage of the race and Earnhardt won the second stage.
The Monster Energy Series Federated Auto Parts 400 will be held at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night.
