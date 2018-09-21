Tornado count from Monday increases to ten

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The total number of confirmed tornadoes that hit Virginia Monday now stands at ten. The National Weather Service storm survey teams out of Wakefield have been steadily updating the numbers this week after evaluating all of the gathered storm damage reports. The total for metro Richmond is now nine, with the last one added today, and it has yet to be posted on the summary link below.
That latest tornado was an EF0 that hit near Byrd Park and the Powhite Parkway, crossing to over Windsor Farms. There were several trees snapped or uprooted. Note that there was also another EF0 added in Chesterfield that immediately followed the EF2 that hit near Hull Street.
Check out this link for a detailed summary with interactive maps for each of Monday’s tornadoes:
