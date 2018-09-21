Some colleges offer students Income Share Agreements

Let’s say an ISA offers you $10,000 for tuition and you agree to pay 4% of your income after graduating for ten years. If your average post-graduate annual salary is about $30,000, you might pay a total of $12,000 to repay the ISA. If your average salary is $40,000 a year, you might pay about $16,000 total. But no matter how high your salary, you would not have to pay more than a pre-determined cap.