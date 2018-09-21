Several arrests made after 2 accidents, 1 involving police cruiser

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Several people were arrested overnight in Chesterfield after two accidents, with one involving a police cruiser.
Chesterfield police were assisting Richmond police with an accident involving a stolen vehicle around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday on the Midlothian Turnpike.
Police said the stolen vehicle crashed, and during that investigation a second vehicle hit the unoccupied Chesterfield police cruiser. Officials said that driver was texting and driving.
No one was hurt.
There is no word on what charges will be filed.
