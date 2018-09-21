Richmond native among first women to join Harvard theater group

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After nearly 200 years, Harvard’s “Hasty Pudding” has accepted its first class of women into the cast of its theatrical production this year, and a Richmond native is among those chosen.
Annabel O’Hagan, who graduated from St. Catherine’s in 2015 was announced as part of the group Sunday. Six women were selected to join the cast.
The Pudding has been all-male since it was founded in 1844, but women have held positions on the business, technical and design side of the operation.
The group announced in 2018 it would allow women in the cast. According to the Harvard Crimson, the announcement drew national attention and a large number of women turned out for the auditions.
