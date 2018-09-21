Richmond mayor proposes free GRTC rides on Election Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney plans to submit an ordinance to City Council proposing free GRTC rides on Election Day.
Stoney said many voting precincts are within a few block of GRTC service and can provide transportation to those wishing to vote on November 6.
“We know for many it can be difficult to get to polling locations on Election Day,” said Mayor Stoney. “With this proposal, we are hoping to increase electoral and civic participation by removing transportation as an obstacle. Our democracy is not a spectator sport. Every vote matters. So I’m asking residents to please get registered, get involved and voice your support for free public transit to the polls.”
The ordinance will be introduced on Sept. 24 during the City Council meeting.
