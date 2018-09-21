Richmond FBI offers reward as part of cold case initiative

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - FBI Richmond Division’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force continues to search for the person(s) responsible for the murder of Muhammed Abu-Bakr in 2015.
Officers with the Richmond Police Department found the man in the 300 block of Hunt Avenue in Richmond, with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was wearing clean dark blue jeans, tan ankle height work boots and a white t-shirt under a black hooded sweat shirt and dark gray jacket at the time of death.
The task force has created a seeking information poster and encourages the public to share news of the investigation.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the crime.
Members of the task force and the City of Richmond Police Department are investigating the case as part of a Cold Case Initiative.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.
