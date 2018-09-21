Richmond animal shelters take in animals displaced from Hurricane Florence

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you’re on the fence about getting a new fluffy pal, now’s the time to take the plunge.
The Richmond SPCA is receiving a shipment of animals displaced from Hurricane Florence on Friday and the organization needs your help to make room for those out of state pets.
That’s because their shelter is pretty much full with numerous animals coming into Richmond from shelters impacted by Florence. There’s plenty of pets that need permanent places to stay.
“Literally the door is always open,” said Christy Chipps Peters from Richmond Animal Care and Control.
She said RACC has been clearing the shelters to make room for any new pets displaced by the storm.
“We are prepared and have been able to take in any animals from the city or other jurisdictions that may need help,” she said.
Now the SPCA is doing the same. With new animals from South Carolina coming Friday, now is the time to open your home. However, many of the new pups coming to SPCA are heart worm positive and will be treated before they’re ready for adoption.
Even if you can’t provide a long-lasting home, you may able to house a pet for a short time. RACC allows families to foster pets so there’s more room for needy animals. Both animal organizations said they’re ready in every instance to lend a helping hand.
Adoption hours for the SPCA this weekend are:
- Friday: Noon to 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m
- Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.
