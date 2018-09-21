Petersburg bond rating upgraded to ‘positive’

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Standard and Poor’s (S&P) Rating Services has upgraded Petersburg’s bond rating to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB,’ and the outlook on the city’s bond rating from ‘stable’ to ‘positive.'
The ‘positive' rating reflects S&P’s view of the city’s commitment and continued progress to financial flexibility.
“This rating upgrade and change in outlook to ‘positive’ shows that the city is taking the right steps in getting its financial house in order,” said Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides, city manager.
“These changes reflect how the city has come in the past 12 months through our city council’s leadership, but also shows that there is still a lot of work to do to restore the city’s fiscal health," she said.
The improved rating also reflects S&P’s expectation that the city will continue to strengthen liquity and reserve levels, while maintaining structurally balanced budgets.
Mayor Samuel Parham believes the improvement was due to having a seasoned executive team, along with seasoned professional financial staff members, with knowledge and subject matter expertise in finance and accounting.
“Our ability to repay our debts, maintain structural balance and rebuild fund balance over the near term will be instrumental to future rating upgrades,” said Michael Rogers, chief operating officer.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.