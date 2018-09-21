NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 21

Here’s a look at today’s top headlines

By NBC12 Newsroom | September 21, 2018 at 5:24 AM EST - Updated September 21 at 5:24 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Good morning! We’ve made it to Friday!

Several Arrests

Police said they made several arrests overnight in Chesterfield after two accidents, with one involving a police cruiser.

Mold Outbreak

Virginia Union University students are upset and confused after the school forced dozens of students out of their dorm rooms because of an outbreak of mold.

Black mold growing on the doorway of dorm in MacVicar Hall
Displaced

Thirty-three people have been displaced after a fire at the former Midlothian Village apartments.

The apartments are currently undergoing renovations. (Source: NBC12)
Big Changes Coming

It’s going to be partly sunny and warm, but you’ll definitely be seeing something different this weekend.

Friday Forecast: Pleasant and warm before a big change this weekend

THANK YOU!

Over the past three days, callers to NBC12′s Call 12 donated more than $50,000 to Hurricane Florence relief efforts. And thanks to a matching donation of $50,000 from Dominion Energy, that total hit $104,000!

Volunteers fielded phone calls for three days at NBC12 to take donations to help hurricane victims. (Source: NBC12)
What Day is It?

It’s National Chai Day! So, stop by your favorite place to get a drink in the morning and order a chai tea to celebrate!

That’s a New One

Have you ever seen a ‘Firenado?' Well, have you ever seen one eat a firefighter’s hose? Now you can.

Firefighter Mary Schidlowsky said her crew in British Columbia was battling a wildfire last month when the towering flames and smoke got caught up in a whirlwind.
Adopters Needed!

The Prince George County Animal Shelter is completely filled up with adorable dogs looking for a forever home! Check out this video they made of all their pups!

We heard you have homes. We need those! ❤️🏡 🚨PLEASE SHARE! We DO NOT have a single dog kennel open. We need serious help.🚨 Seriously... We believe these dogs deserve a chance to live. A chance at a real home. If you can adopt, please do! We can not save lives without homes for these dogs. No one wants to face the harsh reality of having no where to put the constant intake of strays and owner surrenders arriving daily. This video shows the dogs at our adoption center. Most are available for adoption or will be very soon because an owner hasn’t come forward. If you are interested in anyone, please feel free to come visit! If you have questions, drop a comment or send us a message! If you are a rescue and can offer assistance for anyone, please contact us by calling 804-991-3200, texting 804-720-6454, or emailing egunn@princegeorgeva.org.

Posted by Prince George County Animal Shelter on Thursday, September 20, 2018

