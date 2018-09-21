NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 21

We heard you have homes. We need those! ❤️🏡 🚨PLEASE SHARE! We DO NOT have a single dog kennel open. We need serious help.🚨 Seriously... We believe these dogs deserve a chance to live. A chance at a real home. If you can adopt, please do! We can not save lives without homes for these dogs. No one wants to face the harsh reality of having no where to put the constant intake of strays and owner surrenders arriving daily. This video shows the dogs at our adoption center. Most are available for adoption or will be very soon because an owner hasn’t come forward. If you are interested in anyone, please feel free to come visit! If you have questions, drop a comment or send us a message! If you are a rescue and can offer assistance for anyone, please contact us by calling 804-991-3200, texting 804-720-6454, or emailing egunn@princegeorgeva.org.