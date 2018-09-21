NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 21

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Good morning! We’ve made it to Friday!
Police said they made several arrests overnight in Chesterfield after two accidents, with one involving a police cruiser.
Virginia Union University students are upset and confused after the school forced dozens of students out of their dorm rooms because of an outbreak of mold.
Thirty-three people have been displaced after a fire at the former Midlothian Village apartments.
It’s going to be partly sunny and warm, but you’ll definitely be seeing something different this weekend.
Over the past three days, callers to NBC12′s Call 12 donated more than $50,000 to Hurricane Florence relief efforts. And thanks to a matching donation of $50,000 from Dominion Energy, that total hit $104,000!
It’s National Chai Day! So, stop by your favorite place to get a drink in the morning and order a chai tea to celebrate!
Have you ever seen a ‘Firenado?' Well, have you ever seen one eat a firefighter’s hose? Now you can.
The Prince George County Animal Shelter is completely filled up with adorable dogs looking for a forever home! Check out this video they made of all their pups!
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.