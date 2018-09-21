NBC12 Viewpoint: The Richmond Ballet is 35

By Kym Grinnage | email
If you love Richmond and you love dance, then you will really want to hear the love story of the Richmond Ballet. They started their love affair with Richmond in 1957, and in 1984 they became the first professional ballet in Virginia. But it was in 1990, that Gov, Doug Wilder designated them the “State Ballet of Virginia”.
Over the last 35 years, the Richmond Ballet has been more than a dance company they have been at the center of culture and giving back to the Richmond community. The mission of the ballet is to uplift the human spirit of the audience and its dancers.
The ballet tours across the state of Virginia and the United States. They made a special premiere in the spring of 2005 at the Joyce Theater in New York City. It has always been the mission of the Richmond Ballet to expand dance wherever they could and one of their signature programs is Minds in Motion.
Now in its fourth year, the goal of Minds in Motion is to help students from underserved communities experience what it is like to be an artist and to strive toward excellence.
You can help the Richmond ballet celebrate its 35 Anniversary during performances on September 28th and 29th at the Carpenter Theater at Dominion Energy Center.
For more information go to Richmondballet.com.