6 kids on school bus that collided with dump truck

NOTTOWAY, VA (WWBT) - A dump truck collided with a school bus with six children on board at an intersection in Nottoway County.
State police were called to the intersection of Darvills and Military roads around 8:09 a.m. on Friday.
The Kenston Forest School bus was heading westbound on Darvills Road when a dump truck, driven by Jerome Penick, 39, of South Boston, Virginia, was traveling eastbound on Military Road.
Penick proceeded into the intersection and hit the rear passenger side of the bus.
The children on the bus ranged in ages from six to 17.
A 17-year-old girl was checked at the scene for a minor hip injury but was not taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Penick was charged with reckless driving.
Police are still investigating the crash.
