Henrico skydiver set to compete in world championships

Phoenix XP performs a competition jump (Source: U.S. Parachute Association)
By Tamia Mallory | September 21, 2018 at 10:13 AM EST - Updated September 21 at 10:51 AM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Christine Bruchac, of Henrico, is set to compete in the 2018 Skydiving World Championships in Gold Coast, Australia in October.

The 40-year-old professional skydiver became a member of the U.S. Parachute Team at the 2018 U.S. Parachute Association National Championships.

Bruchac and her all-female team, Phoenix XP, will compete in the women’s four-way formation skydiving event.

The event will consist of four-person teams exiting airplanes more than two miles above the ground and competing to form geometric formations before opening their parachutes.

The movements are captured by a videographer who jumps with the team for the judge’s records.

