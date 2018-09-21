Henrico skydiver set to compete in world championships

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Christine Bruchac, of Henrico, is set to compete in the 2018 Skydiving World Championships in Gold Coast, Australia in October.
The 40-year-old professional skydiver became a member of the U.S. Parachute Team at the 2018 U.S. Parachute Association National Championships.
Bruchac and her all-female team, Phoenix XP, will compete in the women’s four-way formation skydiving event.
The event will consist of four-person teams exiting airplanes more than two miles above the ground and competing to form geometric formations before opening their parachutes.
The movements are captured by a videographer who jumps with the team for the judge’s records.
