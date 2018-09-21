GRTC expands to Short Pump, enhances 3 lines

“Once the Pulse opened the 19 changed. It was able to operate 30 minute frequency service all day Monday through Friday because the Pulse was on and it was able to provide that convenient and faster connection at Willow Lawn, still going to Pemberton," Rose Pace said. "Sunday, we started the expansion on the 19, which goes farther than it ever has before all the way out into western Henrico County, past Short Pump Town Center, past West Broad Village to West Broad Market Place hitting up many of these destinations along West Broad Street to about 1,000 feet from the Goochland County line.”