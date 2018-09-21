Friday Forecast: Pleasant and warm before a big change this weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Friday should be pleasant (and dry). After morning clouds, we’ll end up partly sunny and warm. An approaching front brings another chance of rain this weekend but there’s good news on Saturday. The rain will likely hold off until AFTER sunset on Saturday and we’ll hit a reasonable 83 for the high temperature.
Sunday will feature a HUGE change with a strong cold front bringing a cool NE breeze with a high only at 69! Add in the clouds and occasional rain showers and it’ll be a shock to the system on the first full day of fall.
