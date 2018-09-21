Emporia’s Sadler nears final home race

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - After more than 20 years of NASCAR racing, Emporia native Elliot Sadler is hanging up his racing helmet at the end of the 2018 season.
That means Friday night’s Xfinity race will be the last time he races at Richmond Raceway.
Sadler currently drives for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. He said in August that he’d like to spend more time with his two young children.
Sadler is fifth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings and has finished second in the championship standings four times in the last seven years. He has 13 wins in 383 career Xfinity starts.
“If we’re not able to win a championship, it definitely will be a scar in my mind of not being a NASCAR champion,” Sadler told ESPN this week.
Sadler spent 12 full-time seasons in the Cup Series driving for Wood Brothers Racing, Robert Yates Racing, Evernham Motorsports and Richard Petty Motorsports. He has three wins in 438 career starts in that series.
Sadler hasn’t won a race since September 2016 at Kentucky.
"Not winning a championship would be a huge void in my life,” Sadler said. “It really would be something that coulda, woulda, shoulda, wish, had the opportunity, maybe didn’t capitalize on it. Last year really, really hurt,” he told ESPN.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.