Chesterfield road named in honor of fallen military soldier

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Today, Chesterfield County government officials honored the service and sacrifice of an Army hero.
The road in Huguenot Park has been named Kyle Middleton Way, after the Chesterfield native.
United States Army Corporal William Kyle Middleton was killed in 2010 while serving his country in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan.
Middleton was stationed in Afghanistan for six months before insurgents attacked his unit with an improvised explosive device.
“We are proud to name this road in honor of Kyle,” said Leslie Haley, vice chair of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors, Midlothian District.
“It’s a fitting memorial both to his love of his country and his commitment to his military service. Young people, and their families, will see Kyle’s name and remember him with gratitude for his bravery,” she said.
Middleton was a graduate of L.C. Bird High School and Old Dominion University. He was an avid soccer player and following his death, his family made a donation to FC Richmond Soccer Club to build a pavilion in his honor at the Huguenot Park soccer fields.
His name now marks the road leading to the pavilion and soccer fields.
