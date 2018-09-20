Want to make a difference in a child’s life? Be a mentor

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will hold its first training session for its Henrico HEROES mentor program on Thursday.
Mentors meet with their students once a week for 30-45 minutes, along with participating in a programwide kickoff and end-of-year celebration.
Anyone wishing to participate can learn more by calling or emailing Leslie Waller at 804-652-3813 or henricoheroes@henrico.k12.va.us
Another training session will be held on October 4.
