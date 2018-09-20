Vermont woman given 15 years in Virginia bank heists

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two Vermont woman have been sentenced for their roles in two armed bank robberies in the Richmond area.
Federal authorities charged the women in the Dec. 20, 2017 robbery of the BB&T in the 5000 block of Lakeside Avenue in Henrico and the Dec. 23 robbery of the Wells Fargo in the 4900 block of West Broad Street in Richmond.
They took $4,200 from BB&T and $1,200 from Wells Fargo.
Court records indicated that warrants were issued for Amber R. Fusco and and Jennifer L. Bessette, 34, who are accused of bank robbery and gun crimes.
Fusco was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Court records said she entered the BB&T bank armed with a revolver and handed the teller a demand note. She drew the weapon and told the clerk to speed up handing over the money. As part of a plea deal, Fusco admitted to committing the two Richmond-area bank robberies and three additional ones in Vermont in January 2018.
Authorities said Bessette served as the getaway driver and had written the notes passed to tellers in the robberies. She was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.
In both robberies a woman entered the bank, approached the teller and handed the victim a note demanding money.
According to an FBI affidavit, both women were interviewed and admitted their roles in the robberies. The affidavit says a GPS tracker was included with the money in the second robbery, which allowed agents to track down an alleged accomplice of the women.
