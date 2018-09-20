Tree seedlings available for purchase Nov. 1

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Orders for trees from the Virginia Department of Forestry will start Nov. 1.
Last year, more than 30 million trees were sold, the department said in a press release.
The most popular tree sold through the department is the loblolly pine, and demand is so high it is expected the tree may quickly sell out.
More than 50 varieties of seedlings are available, including dogwood, cypress, maple, pine, oak and apple trees.
Specialty seedling packs are also available designed for specific usage.
