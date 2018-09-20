‘This is community in action’: Work begins to repair washed out road

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Days after the heavy rains from Hurricane Florence washed out part of an Amelia County road, work has started to repair a nearly 10 foot drop created by the wash out.
Lynchburg business owner, Winston Marsden saw a call out for help on social media and immediately knew he needed to do something.
“I knew that the good Lord was pushing me--'hey something needs to be done,' so we kept pushing," explained Marsden, CEO of Pascat Graphics & Marketing.
Marsden began to reach out to friends and other business owners, creating a team of contractors to donate an underground pipe, gravel, an excavator and the labor.
“This is communities action we have people from Amelia, people from Williamsburg, just all over who have banned together to make this happen," explained Marsden.
The nearly $10,000 project being completed thanks to the kindness of strangers.
“They’ve done more than expected and people are offering more help everyday," said neighbor Bill Ford.
As Ford and Marsden communicated about logistics, it turned out the two weren’t strangers at all.
“Found out it was the guy that saved my life--Officer ford, that needed the help," said Marsden.
In 2000, Marsden got into an ATV accident, and fell into a freezing cold creek. Bill Ford, was a deputy with the Amelia County Sheriff’s Department at the time, and answered the call to save a dying young man.
“When we got back there, we found Winston wet, cold and frozen," said Ford.
With an internal body temperature of only 75 degrees, Ford and another deputy helped get Marsden to a hospital where his life was spared.
“I haven’t seen him since,” said Ford. “When he got out of the car, he told me who he was and that we saved his life."
Realizing the connection is emotional for both men, who never imagined this is the way they would reunite this way.
“I made him a promise way back when, that I was going to do something for him, to pay him back, and this is it," said Marsden.
The work on Patten Lane is expected to continue for several days, and contractors hope to have it passable by next week.
Marsden is also in the process of gathering volunteers to help a couple on Shady Lane whose property suffered major damage from the storm.
If you are interested in helping, you can contact Marsden here.
