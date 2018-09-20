Thank you Central Virginia and Dominion for helping hurricane victims

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Over the past three days, callers to NBC12′s Call 12 donated more than $50,000 to Hurricane Florence relief efforts.
And thanks to a matching donation of $50,000 from Dominion Energy, that total hit $104,000.
The storm has killed dozens of people in North Carolina after dumping several dozen inches of rain in some parts of the state.
The remnants of the storm also sparked numerous tornadoes in Central Virginia on Monday afternoon.
Click here to donate to the Red Cross.
