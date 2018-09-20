Senior Alert issued for man last seen in Arlington

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a man missing out of Washington, DC.
James Oliver, 78, was last seen Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. in Arlington on Wakefield Drive and 24th Street.
He was last seen wearing a blue blazer, silver shirt, pink tie and blue jeans. He is 6 feet tall and weights 190 pounds.
Oliver suffers from cognitive impairment and his health is considered to be in jeopardy.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 576-6768 or (202) 727-9099.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.