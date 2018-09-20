North Richmond digging out from under tornado damage

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Mother Nature left behind quite a calling card after she paid a fast but fury visit to North Richmond. A confirmed tornado spinning through just three days after Paul Lupini had knee surgery.
“I was upstairs in the bedroom resting my knee and we heard this horrible noise like a freight train and my wife yelled ‘go down to the basement,’” Paul Lupini said.
“I was like ‘get down to the basement,’ I really was shouting I was like ‘hurry up,’” Filomena Lupini said.
The storm was at their back door in a hurry.
The tree uprooted from their neighbor’s yard, scaling down the back of the neighbor’s house, demolishing their porch in the process. It then crossed over to the Lupini’s home where it crushed the corner of their roof.
“It took the back corner off here which is where our power line attached to,” Paul Lupini said. “And we’re getting some leaking into the roof and will have to have the roof replaced.”
When the family emerged from the basement, they were shocked by what had happened so fast.
“And then when we came back here literally the tree was covering everything, you couldn't see into the back yard,” Paul Lupini said
The family has no power which means no a-c and no cooking inside, but they’re making the best of it. On the menu Wednesday night - storm pizza!
“We have a grill, good neighbors, lots of places to eat in Richmond, we’ll be fine,” Paul Lupini said.
No injuries were reported in this incident. The Lupinis think it’ll be another four to five days before their electricity is restored.
