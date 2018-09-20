NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 20

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Good morning! We’re another day closer to Friday which means another day closer to the weekend!
But since we aren’t there just yet, let’s take a look at this morning’s top headlines.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that three more tornadoes touched down during Monday’s tornado outbreak in Central Virginia.
Everything is back to normal at Virginia Union University after the report of gunshots heard placed campus on lockdown.
Enjoy today’s nice weather because rain will be coming back!
NBC12 is partnering with the Red Cross to help raise money for families in need impacted by Hurricane Florence. For every donation you make, Dominion Energy will match it up to $50,000! CLICK HERE for more information on how you can help!
It’s National Pepperoni Pizza Day! And Cicis Pizza has a deal for you worth celebrating! Today only, you can get up to three medium pizzas to-go for only $3.99 each! Snag this deal by getting the coupon HERE.
Firefighters and police officers in Niceville, FL, won’t soon forget the night they responded to a house fire caused by a naked man attempting to bake cookies on a George Foreman grill.
We don’t think we’ll forget reading that sentence either...
Meet Jax! This two year old boy is a lovely, but shy guy that just wants some love and a home to call his own.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.