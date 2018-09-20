NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 20

By NBC12 Newsroom | September 20, 2018 at 5:41 AM EST - Updated September 20 at 5:41 AM

Three More

The National Weather Service has confirmed that three more tornadoes touched down during Monday’s tornado outbreak in Central Virginia.

A barn was destroyed by a tornado that went through Hanover County Monday afternoon (Source: NBC12)
All Clear

Everything is back to normal at Virginia Union University after the report of gunshots heard placed campus on lockdown.

Virginia Union University (Source: NBC12)
Pleasant and Dry

Enjoy today’s nice weather because rain will be coming back!

Thursday Forecast 9/20

Helping Our Neighbors

NBC12 is partnering with the Red Cross to help raise money for families in need impacted by Hurricane Florence. For every donation you make, Dominion Energy will match it up to $50,000! CLICK HERE for more information on how you can help!

The Red Cross is assisting families impacted by Hurricane Florence. (Source: Red Cross)
YUM!

It’s National Pepperoni Pizza Day! And Cicis Pizza has a deal for you worth celebrating! Today only, you can get up to three medium pizzas to-go for only $3.99 each! Snag this deal by getting the coupon HERE.

(File Image)

Only in Florida

Firefighters and police officers in Niceville, FL, won’t soon forget the night they responded to a house fire caused by a naked man attempting to bake cookies on a George Foreman grill.

We don’t think we’ll forget reading that sentence either...

When they arrived, a naked man opened the door, told firefighters “I’m sorry,” and then shut the door. (Source: Raycom Media)
In Need of a “Furever” Home

Meet Jax! This two year old boy is a lovely, but shy guy that just wants some love and a home to call his own.

Adult Cat Adoption Saturday!! Meet Jax, a lovely, but shy 2 year old male cat. He lost his home, through no fault of his...

Posted by 4 Paws on Wednesday, September 19, 2018

