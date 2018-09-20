NASCAR makes its way to Richmond

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - NASCAR races take place this week at the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County.
The Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity race will take place on Friday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. and the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race will take place on Saturday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m.
A host of events are scheduled for Friday and Saturday:
Friday, September 21
- 8:30 - 9:15 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice
- 10:10 - 10:55 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice
- 11:35 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice
- 1:30 - 2:20 p.m. - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice
- 4:35 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying
- 7:30 p.m. - Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Race
Saturday, September 22
- 7:30 p.m. - Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race
Area traffic routes will be altered due to the races.
Visit the Richmond Raceway website for a complete schedule.
