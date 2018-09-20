Lockdown lifted at VUU after gunshots heard around campus

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Union University police have given the all clear after the school was placed on lockdown when gunshots were heard around campus.
VUU sent out an alert around 11 p.m. on Wednesday alerting students to take shelter after reports of gunshots in the area.
The school later tweeted out that officers secured campus and were continuing to search the area.
Police confirm shots were heard “around campus” but not on school grounds.
The all clear was given around 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Richmond police assisted campus police while searching nearby neighborhoods. They did not find a suspect and no one was injured.
VUU police added extra patrols overnight.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.