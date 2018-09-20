Henrico plans 2 new high schools by 2021

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County officials announced Thursday plans to build a new J.R. Tucker High School and a new Highland Springs High School.
Each new school is expected to cost $80 million and begin construction in fall 2019, with a goal of opening in fall 2021, according to the Henrico Public Schools' website.
The new J.R. Tucker will be built on the school’s North Parham Road campus, where the existing 1962 building now stands.
The new Highland Springs is planned on a wooded property along East Beal Street, adjacent to the existing school, and will front South Airport Drive.
School officials say funding will come from “several sources” including a 2016 bond referendum, meals tax reserves and bonds from the Virginia Public School Authority.
"There’s tremendous excitement to go around for everybody,” Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Amy E. Cashwell said. "To think about what our goals are as a school system, which include preparing students to be life ready, and to then design learning programs around those goals, is a wonderful opportunity. This will take our classrooms to the next level, and it brings great value to see new learning centers serve as the centerpieces of their communities.”
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.