Elliott Sadler visits Richmond elementary students

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Elliott Sadler visited students in Richmond following a $10,000 grant from a NASCAR partnership to students in computer science.
Students showed summer projects that had developed to Sadler and Richmond mayor Levar Stoney.
CodeVA’s Eureka Workshop expanded to include 25 students at Oak Grove, Bellemeade, Carver and Swansboro elementary schools for computer science programs.
The timing of the visit coincides with the second race of the season in Richmond.
