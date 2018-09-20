Cowboy needs donations for farm animal relief after Florence

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A cowboy with a huge heart is again loading up trucks with supplies and heading toward the disaster zone.
Last year, Patrick McKann’s effort (along with multiple volunteers and donors), filled seven huge trailers with supplies for farm animals (and people, too) suffering during Hurricane Harvey in Texas. McKann is again gearing up to help stranded animals, this time in North Carolina.
McKann vividly remembers the month he spent in Texas after Hurricane Harvey, corralling horses, cattle and other animals suffering in flood waters.
“We loaded 90 horses between this trailer and a couple other trailers ... took them to the Ford Center so they could be claimed,” he said of the weeks he spent in Texas rescuing and caring for livestock.
Reports say millions of animals throughout North Carolina were killed the hurricane. Many more are now left abandoned, stranded, injured, starved, and suffering from high water.
McKann again needs donations like animal feed and medical kits so he can help aid the thousands of animals left in Florence’s wake. Champion Saddlery in Ashland partnered with McKann for the second time in organizing the relief effort.
Owner Bruce Warner says piles of donations poured in during Harvey.
"It’s really heart fulfilling to see people come together in a time like that and help other people,” said Warner.
“We did Texas for over a month. And we’ll do the same thing (in North Caroina). We’ll do it until it’s done,” said McKann.
"They would be coughing up water,” McKann said of the animals left in feet high flood waters in Texas. “When (their legs) dry, all the skin will just fall off the leg, and you saw skin." McKann says multiple, generous business and farmers have again stepped up, already loaning trucks, supplies or acting as donation drop-off sites.
McKann and other volunteers plan to leave by the end of this week. They’ll be accepting donations throughout their journey, as they make trips back and forth to North Carolina. Donations can be made online or dropped off at the following locations:
Donation Sites:
- Champion Saddlery (Doswell)
- Champion Saddlery (Midlothian)
- Ashland Feed and Seed
- Southern States (West Broad St.)
- Southern States (Montpelier VA)
- Southern States (Williamsburg Rd)
- Tractor Supply (Mechanicsville)
- Tractor Supply (Dinwiddie)
What’s needed:
- Tarps
- Cleaning supplies
- Mold/mildew removal supplies
- Face masks (for mold)
- Hand Tools (Shovels, rakes)
- Pet Food
- Horse/Cattle feed
- Hay (round & square)
- Non-perishable food
- Gloves
- Bottled water
Anyone interested in volunteering sorting and loading donations can contact Linda Warner at Champion Saddlery (804) 227-3434.
