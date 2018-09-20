Chesterfield teen caught with BB gun at school

“Good evening...this is Debbie Marks, principal of Clover Hill High School and the Math and Science High School at Clover Hill calling to share that Chesterfield County Police charged a Clover Hill student with threatening to injure after the student made inappropriate comments on a social media site. The student was subsequently found with a BB gun on school property. This student was removed from the school property without incident. Many thanks to those who saw the posting online and reported it to the adults in our schools. I encourage everyone to please continue to help us reinforce with students what is appropriate to share online and that it remains just as important to notify an adult when something like this is posted that is disruptive in nature. Thank you for your continued support and involvement in the CAVALIERS at Clover Hill High School.”