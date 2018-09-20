Chesterfield police looking for missing woman who needs medication

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police are looking for a woman who was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Pamela Louise Lutz, 36, was last seen by her boyfriend in the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
Lutz is in need of prescription medication and is described as a white female about 5-foot-7 weighing 240 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair and a tattoo of family members' names on her left shoulder.
She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.