Chesterfield police looking for missing woman who needs medication
By Brian Tynes | September 20, 2018 at 3:37 PM EST - Updated September 20 at 4:02 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police are looking for a woman who was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Pamela Louise Lutz, 36, was last seen by her boyfriend in the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Lutz is in need of prescription medication and is described as a white female about 5-foot-7 weighing 240 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair and a tattoo of family members' names on her left shoulder.

She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

