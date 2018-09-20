Bon Secours opens new medical plaza in Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Bon Secours Short Pump Medical Plaza opened on Monday in Broad Hill Centre, located in the Short Pump area of Henrico County.
The new location serves as an extension of Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital and operates as a traditional hospital.
“We are committed to expanding access to emergency services to meet the needs of our rapidly growing community,” said Francine Barr, CEO of Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital.
The two-story 50,000 square foot facility is staffed and open for service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Bon Secours Short Pump Medical Plaza is conveniently located in the western corner of Henrico County. With its close proximity to Goochland and Louisa counties, it will provide much needed, easy access to quality, compassionate emergency care for both walk-in patients and emergency medical services partners,” Barr said.
Bon Secours Short Pump Medical Plaza is located at 12320 West Broad St., Henrico, Virginia, 23233, and is the second freestanding emergency center the health system operates in Central Virginia.
