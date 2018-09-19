4 wounded, gunman dead in shooting at PA judge’s office

(RNN) – Four people were shot at a judge’s office in Masontown, PA, on Wednesday when a man opened fire in the lobby.
The gunman is dead, according to KDKA, and the Pennsylvania State Police tweeted “the scene in Masontown is secure,” adding no surrounding buildings were locked down.
One of the victims was a police officer, identified by law enforcement authorities at an evening press conference as R. Scott Miller, who was shot in the hand. He is expected to be all right.
The other three victims, two males and one female, were taken to hospitals and their conditions are “non-life-threatening” officials said.
The shooting began in the mid-afternoon at a Fayette County district judge’s office, about 60 miles south of Pittsburgh.
A witness, Christopher Jones, identified the shooter as someone he knew, who was waiting inside the lobby of the building when he ran outside and began shooting at a woman.
Another witness, Xuan Sayles, told KDKA that the shooter began firing outside the office, then his gun jammed.
He shot the officer after getting it working again, then chased after the woman into the building and fired “at least 10 shots."
“He went bananas,” Jones told WTAE.
The gunman had a protection from abuse order against him in regards to a strangulation case and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, authorities said at the press conference. They would not confirm if the woman the man was said to be chasing was targeted or related to that case.
An officer with the neighboring German Township Police Department shot and killed the gunman.
“It’s unfortunate that someone lost their life, but I’m proud of my officer, and I think everybody did what they were trained to do,” the police chief of German Township, Dave Hromada, said.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.