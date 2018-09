RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After a long stretch of rainy, humid weather, we’ll finally get a chance to dry out todayl And this begins a pleasant stretch of drier weather that will take us at least through early Saturday. Sadly, just in time for the weekend a cold front arrives, and could spark showers and storms starting late Saturday. As the front settles in close to Virginia, we’ll have rain chances in the forecast through Tuesday of next week.