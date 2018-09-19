Traffic routes in Henrico altered due to NASCAR race

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Traffic congestion in the Mechanicsville area is anticipated this week due to NASCAR races at the Richmond Raceway in Henrico.
Motorists should expect heavy traffic and delays in the area.
Deputies will monitor traffic conditions and assist with direction. Traffic patterns will be altered on roads around Richmond Raceway.
On Friday, September 21, the Go Bowling 250 race takes place at 7:30 p.m. There will be traffic along Meadowbridge Road, with the most traffic occurring mid-afternoon and late evening, before and after the race.
On Saturday, September 22, the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 race takes place at 7:30 p.m. There will be traffic along Meadowbridge Road, with the most traffic occurring mid-afternoon and late evening, before and after the race.
The following traffic patterns will be in effect Saturday, September 22 during peak hours:
- Carolina Avenue, between Laburnum and Azalea avenues, will be one-way outbound after the race.
- Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meadowbridge Road from the Henrico/Hanover County line to Azalea Avenue will be one-way southbound from 1 p.m. until the race begins. Sections of Meadowbridge Road in Hanover County will accommodate two-way northbound and southbound traffic.
- Laburnum Avenue from Carolina Avenue to Mechanicsville Turnpike will be one-way eastbound after the race. Eastbound Laburnum Avenue from Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meadowbridge Road to Carolina Avenue will be closed until traffic diminishes. Laburnum Avenue west of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meadowbridge Road will maintain two-way traffic.
- Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meadowbridge Road north of Azalea Avenue will be one-way northbound to Atlee Road in Hanover County after the race. Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meadowbridge Road will be restored to two-way traffic when race traffic diminishes.
- Three lanes of Azalea Avenue from Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meadowbridge Road to Henrico High School will be directed westbound following the race; one lane will be directed eastbound.
For more information on parking and directions, visit Richmond Raceway’s webpage.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.