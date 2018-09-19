Six tornadoes confirmed from Monday’s storms

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As of Tuesday evening the National Weather Service (NWS) Wakefield has confirmed a total of six tornadoes touching down over central and southern Virginia Monday.
Weather Service storm survey teams inspected damage sites Tuesday and confirmed five tornadoes hit within the metro Richmond area, with one in Mecklenburg County. The NWS issued twenty eight tornado warnings Monday, with many of those overlapping.
There were also numerous funnel cloud sightings (not touching ground) in Monday’s tornado outbreak. If any additional reports from the NWS come in we will update you with the latest.
Here are the six confirmed tornadoes:
