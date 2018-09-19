Share your ideas with Henrico County Public Schools’ new superintendent

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools' new superintendent will hold five town hall meetings this fall for community members to come and share their ideas with her.
The meetings will start off with a small presentation from Superintendent Amy Cashwell, where she will discuss the new strategic plan, learner profile and emphasis on a “deeper learning” model.
Here is a list of the meetings and their locations:
- Sept. 19, Short Pump MS, 4701 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, Va. (Three Chopt District)
- Oct. 1, L. Douglas Wilder MS, 6900 Wilkinson Road, Henrico, Va. (Fairfield District)
- Oct. 2, John Rolfe MS, 6901 Messer Road, Henrico, Va. (Varina District)
- Oct. 4, Quioccasin MS, 9400 Quioccasin Road, Henrico, Va. (Tuckahoe District)
- Oct. 9, Hungary Creek MS, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va. (Brookland District)
All meetings are 6:30-8 p.m.
