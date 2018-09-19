Richmond woman reminds Louisa County students to ‘Be Kind’

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) - Gini Bonnell of Richmond donated eight ‘Be Kind’ signs to Louisa County Public Schools on Wednesday morning.
Bonnell creates ‘Be Kind’ signs and donates them to schools nationwide as a friendly reminder.
“One day, I thought to myself ‘This is a message that needs to be in all schools,’” she said. “And the idea and the message really took off from there.”
After seeing highlights from Louisa County Public Schools' ‘Kindness Day,’ Bonnell paid a visit to the local school division.
“I want to thank LCPS for spreading this message of kindness,” Bonnell said. “And it’s resonating. We can transform the world.”
Bonnell has donated nearly 1,000 signs to 340 schools since the beginning of the year.
The eight signs that she dropped off in Louisa will go in each of the division’s six schools and in a couple of other buildings.
