Richmond mayor submits legislation for scooter and bicycle pilot program

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today Mayor Levar Stoney announced he will introduce legislation to the City Council to establish a regulatory framework for the operation and use of motorized dockless scooters and bikes in Richmond.
“I support innovative transportation options for Richmonders - such as the previously established RVA Bike Share Program that helps residents ‘go the last mile,’” said Mayor Stoney.
The legislation will be submitted to City Council for its September 24 meeting.
“Dockless scooters are a unique addition to Richmond’s transportation options. However, just as with any mode of transportation - whether car, bus, or bicycle - proper safety and operation guidelines are a must.”
After city officials removed scooters placed around Richmond without a permit in August, Mayor Stoney took to Twitter saying, “Hey @BirdRide! I like these scooters. How about we get our teams around the table and make this work the right way?”
If the program is approved by City Council, dockless scooters will legally operate in the City of Richmond’s right-of-way as an extension of the public transportation system.
“Richmond will do this the right way,” said Mayor Stoney. “We will implement a legal and appropriate dockless scooter and bicycle program with proper safety regulations to protect scooter users, pedestrians and other citizens.”
The permit program will:
- Require a non-refundable application fee of $1,500 for scooter companies and an annual permit fee, based on the number of scooters.
- Require scooter companies to provide customer service during all hours of scooter operation.
- Educate riders on legal parking requirements.
- Establish necessary safety practices and features. such as the use of a helmet and front and rear light uses.
The Department of Public Works will review and evaluate the permit program and application process after one year.
