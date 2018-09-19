Richmond is on pace for its second rainiest year on record

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - In a summer where the rain won’t stop, we’re still on pace for one of the rainiest years on record in Richmond. After Tuesday’s downpours, the RIC site is up to 47.01″ for the year. That’s 3.41″ inches ABOVE the normal full year average of 43.60″.
And we’re only in September. There’s a full 1/4 of the year to go.
Here’s the top ten list for wettest years, topped by 1889:
If we keep this pace up, we’ll catch 2003 in December, and we’d end up with around 65″ of precipiation, which would put us at #2 on the list.
In what I’ve been calling “the year of the downpour” in Virginia, the rain just keeps coming.
