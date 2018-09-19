Richmond cold case victim’s family offers $20k reward

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The family of a cold case victim is offering up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for killing a Richmond convenience store owner.
Habeeb Hafeed, 30, was shot and killed August 24, 2016 after locking up his store on the 1800 block of North 30th Street.
Richmond Police said Hafeed, who was known as “Sam” in the community, was the victim of a targeted shooting.
“A lot of the things we have that occur at the stores, target the stores,” said Richmond Police Sgt. Anthony Jackson. “As in it's a robbery and what not, but this one seemed to target the individual, not the actual store."
But not everyone feels Hafeed was targeted.
"I don't believe that,” said Mufeed Habeeb, the victim’s brother. “How someone can get killed while closing his store by a person,what person?"
For the last two years Hafeed's family has been searching for answers to why their loved one was shot dead on August 24, 2016.
"Around 12:40 a.m. Sam, who owned the store right here, had just closed the store and was just hanging in the parking lot for a few minutes when he was shot and killed," Jackson said.
According to the family, Hafeed didn’t have any enemies.
“Never,” Hafeed said. “He was a good guy. He was a good father, a good husband, he worked hard. He had a big dream. That was his first store, the one where he got killed outside of. He had a dream to have more businesses."
A spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections turned up no criminal record for Hafeed either.
"He was a very good friend with all of the neighborhood," Hafeed said.
Hafeed's store is now gone, replaced by a new shop, but he's not been forgotten. Neighbors now take care of Hafeed's dog, Buddy.
"People may consider this a cold case,” Jackson said. “It has been two years since this murder. People don't hear us talking about it anymore, but it's still being investigated, and we haven't forgotten about it, his family hasn't forgotten about this case."
"I hope, we pray, the whole family, to see this person, the killer in jail," Hafeed said.
Jackson said detectives working the case have talked to dozens of people since the shooting trying to put together a suspect profile, but don’t have any solid leads.
That’s why Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 and Hafeed’s family is offering up to $20,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information on Hafeed’s case is urged to contact Sgt. Anthony Jackson with the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-0606 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
