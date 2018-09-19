NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 19

Here’s a look at today’s top headlines

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 19
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 19, 2018 at 5:52 AM EST - Updated September 19 at 6:28 AM

(WWBT) -

(NBC12)
The roof of Old Dominion Floor Company was ripped off Monday as a tornado blew through the area.
The roof of Old Dominion Floor Company was ripped off Monday as a tornado blew through the area. ((Source: Chesterfield County Fire and EMS))

Helping Hand

As Florence continues to influence central Virginia and its neighboring states - including several tornadoes that touched down in Virginia - NBC12 is partnering with the Red Cross to help raise money for families in need.

The Red Cross will be here in our Call 12 center for the next several days:

  • Wednesday: 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursday: 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.
The Red Cross is assisting families impacted by Hurricane Florence. (Source: Red Cross)
The Red Cross is assisting families impacted by Hurricane Florence. (Source: Red Cross)

FINALLY!

After a long stretch of rainy, humid weather, we’ll finally get a chance to dry out today!

NBC12 Forecast: Finally dry, with lower humidity

President Trump to NC

President Donald Trump is visiting North Carolina today to tour areas affected by Hurricane Florence. The hurricane has left more than 30 people across the Carolinas dead.

From left, Mike Haddock, 48, Katlyn Humphrey, 19, Michelle Haddock, 45, and Justin Humphrey, 24, remove possessions from the Haddock's flooded home using a jon boat Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 in Trenton, N.C. following Hurricane Florence. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
From left, Mike Haddock, 48, Katlyn Humphrey, 19, Michelle Haddock, 45, and Justin Humphrey, 24, remove possessions from the Haddock's flooded home using a jon boat Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 in Trenton, N.C. following Hurricane Florence. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP) (AP)

‘Don’t mess with Nana’

A grandmother, who is also the mayor of a Texas town, shot and killed a 12-foot, 580-pound alligator that she says she’ll have made into boots. And, it only took one shot.

The alligator-hunting grandmother believes the gator could be responsible for the disappearance of her miniature horse. (Source: Scott Hughes/Facebook/KTRK/CNN)
The alligator-hunting grandmother believes the gator could be responsible for the disappearance of her miniature horse. (Source: Scott Hughes/Facebook/KTRK/CNN) ((Source: Scott Hughes/Facebook/KTRK/CNN))

Wags 'N Waves

If you and your four-legged friend are looking for something fun and relaxing to do this weekend, Ocean Breeze Waterpark in Virginia Beach is welcoming you both!

(Ocean Breeze Waterpark)

Adoptable Friend!

Meet Amy! She’s looking for her forever home after she was found wandering the streets! Give this girl some love!

Amy was found by animal control when she was wandering the streets. She is a sweet little girl who can be energetic at...

Posted by Orange County Virginia Animal Shelter on Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.